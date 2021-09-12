Utah State University inducts 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame class

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State University held a ceremony Saturday night to officially induct its 2020 class into its Athletics Hall of Fame.

The 2020 class includes: Zuzana Cernianska, an All-American volleyball player; Eric Franson, a three-time all-conference basketball player and conference player of the year; Russ Paulsen, one of the winningest wrestlers in school history; Donald Penn, one of the best Aggie football players along the offensive line in school history; Kevin Robinson, an All-American football player; and Kendall Youngblood, a three-time all-conference basketball player.

A total of 115 individuals and three teams have now been inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 with 12 initial members, followed by eight members in 1994 and seven in 1995. The addition of any inductees was stopped until 2006, when five more individuals were added, followed by six recipients in 2007 and five in 2008, to go along with the first-ever team inducted. Seven more inductees were added in 2009, followed by six in 2010, five in 2011, plus two more national championship teams, eight in 2012, six inductees in 2013, 2014 and 2015, eight inductees in 2016 and 2017, and six more inductees in 2018 and 2020.

Located inside the Steve Mothersell Hall of Honor, the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame gives fans the opportunity to view biographical information and watch videos on each of the inducted members. Both the Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor are located inside the Jim and Carol Laub Athletics-Academics Complex in the north end zone of Maverik Stadium.

2020 Utah State University Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame Class

ZUZANA CERNIANSKA

Hometown: Prague, Czech Republic

Sport: Volleyball

Years: 2002-05

Cernianska, who is one of 11 volleyball players in school history to earn All-America honors, was a four-year starter for Utah State, helping the Aggies to the 2005 NCAA Tournament. Following her senior season, Cernianska was named an honorable mention All-American and to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-West Region Team. Overall, she was a three-time first-team all-conference selection in both the Western Athletic Conference (2005) and Big West (2003, 2004), and was the Big West Conference Co-Freshman of the Year in 2002. Off the court, she was a three-time academic all-conference honoree. During her four-year career, Cernianska set school records for kills (1,813) and attempts (4,423). She also ranks second all-time in school history with 137 career service aces and sixth with 1,053 career digs. Overall, Cernianska hit .226 (1,813-815-4,423) during her career and recorded double-figure kills in 86 matches, while reaching the 20-kill mark 32 times. She finished her time at USU with 38 double-doubles and four triple-doubles. As a senior in 2005, she averaged 4.5 kills, 2.5 digs, 0.7 blocks and 0.3 service aces per set, while recording double-digit kills 25 times, including 15 matches where she tallied 20 or more. Her 585 kills as a senior rank first all-time in school history, while her 1,421 attempts rank second all-time. As a junior, Cernianska averaged 4.5 assists, 3.6 kills, 2.5 digs and 0.6 blocks per set. Her 40 service aces that year are the eighth-most in school history. Cernianska still holds the fifth-place spot on the single-season kills record list, recording 471 as a sophomore in 2003, while her 1,179 attempts that season rank eighth. As a sophomore, she averaged 4.5 kills, 2.2 digs and 0.4 blocks per set. Cernianska made an immediate impact on the court for the Aggies as a freshman, leading the team in digs (242) and service aces (36), while finishing second in kills (385), assists (412) and blocks (83). As a hitter, she averaged 3.9 assists, 3.6 kills, 2.3 digs and 0.8 blocks per set. Following her collegiate career, she played professionally for nine years in France.

ERIC FRANSON

Hometown: American Fork, Utah

Sport: Men’s Basketball

Years: 1991, 1994-96

Franson, a member of Utah State’s All-Century basketball team, was a three-time all-Big West selection and one of just seven Aggies to ever be named conference player of the year, after averaging 18.4 points and a team-best 9.8 rebounds per game as a junior, while shooting a team-best 56.9 percent (202-of-355). As a senior, Franson earned first-team all-Big West honors as he averaged 16.2 points and a team-best 8.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.0 percent (191-of-373). Overall, his 534 points as both a junior and senior are tied for the 37th-most in school history, and he ranks 19th and 20th all-time in rebounding with 283 boards during his junior season and 282 as a senior. As a sophomore, Franson was named to the league’s second team after averaging 12.3 points and a team-best 9.2 rebounds, while shooting 53.0 percent (131-of-247). As a freshman, Franson averaged 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds and was named to the Big West All-Freshman team. Franson finished his career among the top-10 all-time in school history in 10 different statistical categories, including second in free throws attempted (626), second in consecutive double-digit scoring outings (56), third in double-digit rebounding games (36), tied for in third in double-doubles (36), fifth in rebounds (885), eighth in double-digit scoring games (80), tied for eighth in games started (99), 10th in field goals made (584), tied for 10th in consecutive double-doubles with five on two occasions during his career, and is 11th in minutes played (3,349). Franson is also one of just five Aggies to lead his team in rebounding in three consecutive seasons. Along with his success on the court, Franson earned numerous honors for his academic success, including being named a GTE Academic All-American and earning academic all-Big West and academic all-district accolades during each of his final two seasons. After graduating from USU with a degree in civil and environmental engineering, Franson played five seasons of professional basketball on several different teams in Europe.

RUSS PAULSEN

Hometown: Clarion, Iowa

Sport: Wrestling

Years: 1972-75

Paulsen, a three-time team captain on the wrestling team, finished his Aggie career as one of the most accomplished athletes in Utah State wrestling history. Competing from 1972-75, Paulsen finished his four-year Aggie career with an overall individual record of 87-13-2, which was the most wins ever by a USU wrestler at the time. Paulsen was a two-time NCAA participant in two different weight classes, wrestling at 158 pounds as a sophomore and 177 pounds as a senior. During his senior year, Paulsen had a perfect 30-0-1 record in dual matches while wrestling above his weight class, and he was the No. 2 seed going into the NCAA Tournament that year. He was also awarded the Wayne Estes Memorial Award, which is given annually to the top USU senior student-athlete from any sport. Paulsen was also presented with the George “Doc” Nelson Award, which was given to the top individual wrestler on the team. During his freshman year in 1972, Paulsen became the first Aggie wrestler to ever be named USU Freshman of the Year after posting a 16-3-1 record and winning the Beehive Tournament. He went on to become a three-time champion of the Beehive Tournament during his career, and in 1975, he had the opportunity to represent the West at the ninth annual East vs. West All-Star meet in Clarion, Pa. He was also the first Aggie wrestler to ever win an individual title at the Arizona Invitational. Paulson helped Utah State to an overall mark of 46-17-2 over his four years and led the Aggies to a pair of top-five regional finishes. Following his collegiate career, Paulsen served as an assistant coach with the Aggie program for three seasons, before coaching at Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah, for one year, West Jordan (Utah) High School for two years and eventually settling down as the head coach at Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah. At Bingham HS, he coached 11 state champions and 89 state placers in 25 years. Paulsen retired from coaching in 2018.

DONALD PENN

Hometown: Inglewood, Calif.

Sport: Football

Years: 2002-05

Penn, a four-year anchor on the Utah State offensive line, is one of the most accomplished football players to ever put on the Aggie uniform. After taking over the reins as the starting right tackle in the third game of his freshman season, Penn went on to start 44 consecutive games for USU. Following his freshman season, he made the switch to left tackle, where he started every game of his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. During his senior year in 2005, Penn was selected by his teammates as a team captain. He earned second-team all-Western Athletic Conference honors following the season, and was selected to play in the Hula Bowl, an annual all-star game consisting of many of the nation’s top football players. As a senior, Penn helped pave the way for an Aggie offense that averaged 405.6 yards of total offense per game – 144.1 on the ground and 261.5 through the air – and 32.7 points per game. Following his collegiate career, Penn entered the NFL and was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. Following a brief stint in Minnesota, Penn was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where just four games into his professional career he became a starter. He spent seven years in Tampa Bay before a six-year stint with the Oakland Raiders. During the summer of 2019, Penn signed a deal to continue his career with the Washington Redskins, making him one of the longest-tenured offensive linemen in the NFL. Penn’s record of consistency and durability continued into his NFL career, as he played in a streak of 170 consecutive starts, which ran for over a decade between 2006-17. At the time, that was the longest-running streak of consecutive starts for a lineman in the NFL. During his 14-year NFL career, Penn has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2010, 2016, 2017), has started 184 career games ,and has caught six passes for 26 yards and four touchdowns, which is tied for the most touchdowns in NFL history by an offensive lineman.

KEVIN ROBINSON

Hometown: Fresno, Calif.

Sports: Football

Years: 2004-07

Robinson, one of the most dynamic playmakers in Utah State football history, earned All-American accolades from six different publications during his senior season in 2007, including first-team honors from CBSSportsline.com. He was also a first-team all-Western Athletic Conference selection as a senior as he set the then-NCAA record with 1,260 kickoff return yards. As a senior, Robinson led the WAC and was eighth in the nation with 193.08 all-purpose yards per game, and led both the WAC and the NCAA with an 18.9 yards per punt return average. Robinson also ranked third in the league and sixth in the nation in kickoff returns with a 29.3 yards per return average as a senior and had three kick returns for touchdown, one of only two players in the country to do so. He was also the only player in the country with four combined kick returns for touchdowns during the 2007 season. With 2,317 all-purpose yards as a senior, Robinson ranks No. 2 all-time in the WAC and is one of just nine players in the history of the league to top the 2,000 all-purpose yards mark. Robinson, who was also named a first-team freshman All-American by The Sporting News, ended his collegiate career as the NCAA career record holder with a 16.16 yards per play average as he notched 6,479 career yards in 401 career plays, which now ranks 16th all-time in the NCAA. Robinson also tied the NCAA record with eight combined kick and punt return touchdowns in his career. As for Utah State, Robinson is the school’s career record holder with 178 receptions and eight combined kick returns for touchdowns and tied for first all-time at USU with four punt returns for touchdowns. He also ranks second all-time in school history in kickoff returns for touchdowns with four, second in all-purpose yards (6,479), second in punt return average (14.1 ypr), third in receiving yards (2,485), tied for third in receiving touchdowns with 21 and fifth all-time in kickoff return average (25.2 ypr). Overall, Robinson had six 100-yard receiving games and he accounted for 150 all-purpose yards 17 times. Following his senior season, Robinson was invited to participate in the annual East vs. West Shrine game in Houston, Texas, where he had a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown, as well as a receiving touchdown. Robinson was drafted in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and then spent the 2009 season in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

KENDALL YOUNGBLOOD

Hometown: Ogden, Utah

Sport: Men’s Basketball

Years: 1989-92

Youngblood, the eighth-leading scorer in Utah State basketball history with 1,749 career points, was a three-time all-Big West Conference selection for the Aggies and the 1989 Big West Freshman of the Year. During his four-year career, Youngblood started 113 out of a possible 114 games, the sixth-most in school history. Youngblood scored 15.4 points per game as a sophomore, 18.8 as a junior and 17.1 as a senior, becoming one of just five Aggie basketball players to ever lead Utah State in scoring in three-consecutive seasons. During his junior and senior seasons, Youngblood also led the Aggies on the glass, averaging 6.5 and 7.7 rebounds per game, respectively. His career total of 674 rebounds ranks 14th in program history. In all, he finished his career ranking among the top 10 players in 11 different statistical categories, including fourth in steals (164), fifth in assists (389) and double-digit scoring games (93). He also ranks fifth all-time in school history in 3-point shooting (.424), sixth in free throws attempted (593), seventh in free throws made (447) and field goals attempted (1,348), eighth in field goals made (629), ninth in total minutes played (3,674), tied for 14th in total blocks (56), tied for 18th in games played (114) and 19th all-time in points per game (15.6). Youngblood also ranks among the top 10 in the freshman record books in 16 statistics. In 2005, Youngblood was announced as one of 16 former basketball players named to the Utah State All-Century Team.

Previous Inductees By Class:

Class of 2017: Tony Brown, an All-American basketball player; Erin Cartwright-Davis, an All-American volleyball player; Charlie Denson, a former Aggie football player and life-long contributor of USU Athletics; Greg Kragen, one of the best Aggie football players along the defensive line in school history; Kevin Nixon, one of the best point guards in Aggie basketball history; and Kendal Smith, an All-American football player.

Class of 2016: DeAnna Earsley-Bowers (softball, 1990-93); Tom Forzani (football, 1970-72); Jim Helton (track & field, 1966-67); Jim Hough (football, 1974-77); Phil Johnson (men’s basketball/track & field, 1960, 1962-63); Dave Manning (football, 1972-73); Steve C. Mothersell (football/contributor, 1973-74); Rod Tueller (men’s basketball coach/athletics director, 1980-88; 1985-92).

Class of 2015: Dr. Stan Albrecht (university president, 2005-16); Lucia Chudy (volleyball, track & field, 1977-79); Ray Corn (gymnastics coach, 1978-2008); Kevin Curtis (football, 2001-02); Spencer Nelson (men’s basketball, 1999, 2003-05); Lloydene Searle (women’s basketball, softball, volleyball, softball head coach, 1972-75; 1981-97).

Class of 2014: Cordel Andersen (wrestling, 1981, 1984-86); Yolanda Arvizu (softball, 1979-82); Anthony Calvillo (football, 1992-93); Craig Carter (track & field, 1988-91); Troy Collier (men’s basketball, 1963-64); Dale Mildenberger (athletic trainer/contributor, 1975-2013).

Class of 2013: Candy Cashell (track & field, women’s basketball, 1982-84); Jim Laub (contributor); Jimmy Moore (men’s basketball, 1972-75); Corey Murdock (track & field, 1994, 1997-99); Roy Shivers (football, track & field, 1964-65); Jim Turner (football, 1959-62).

Class of 2012: Alfred Castro (wrestling, 1984-87); Eric Hipple (football, 1976-79); Brian Jackson (men’s basketball, 1978-81); Shae Jones-Bair (track & field, 1998-2000, 2002); James Murphy (football, 1978-80); James Parker (track & field, 1995, 1999-2001); Kristie Skoglund (softball, 1984-87); Emmett White (football, 1998-2001).

Class of 2011: Jerry Cerulla (track, 1965-67); LaVell Edwards (football, 1949-51); Dean Hunger (men’s basketball, 1977-80); Henry King (football, 1965-66); Rick Parros (football, 1976-79); 1980 National Championship Softball Team; 1981 National Championship Softball Team.

Class of 2010: Tom Foster (wrestling, football, 1963-66); Louie Giammona (football, 1973-75); Lauren Goebel Keller (volleyball, 1979-82); Shaler Halimon, Jr. (men’s basketball, 1967-68); Earl Lindley (football, men’s basketball, 1951-53); Glenn Passey (track, 1959-62).

Class of 2009: Bob Carlson (wrestling, wrestling coach, administrator, 1969-87); Greg Grant (men’s basketball, 1983-86); Dave Kragthorpe (football, baseball, administrator, 1951-54); Tom Larscheid (football, 1959-61); Alisa Nicodemus (cross country/track, 1991-93); John Pappas (football, 1966-68); Ralph Roylance (football, track, 1947-50).

Class of 2008: Jay Dee Harris (contributor/advisor); MacArthur Lane (football, 1965-67); Chuck Mills (football coach, 1967-72); Max Perry (men’s basketball, 1959-61); Kelly Smith (softball, 1984-86, 1988); 1978 National Championship Volleyball Team.

Class of 2007: Ladonna Antoine-Watkins (track, 1994-97); Robert Broughton (football and wrestling, 1963-65); Rulon Jones (football, 1976-79); John Ralston (football coach, 1959-62); Jay Van Noy (baseball and football, 1946-49); Nate Williams (men’s basketball, 1970-71).

Class of 2006: Kris Stano Lilly (gymnastics, 1982-83); Marvin Roberts (men’s basketball, 1969-71); Al Smith (football, 1984-86); John Clyde Worley (baseball, men’s basketball, football, and track, 1917-19); Dr. John Worley (football and track, late 1940’s, team physician).

Class of 1995: Tony Adams (football, 1970-72); Jay Don Blake (men’s golf, 1980-81); Karolyn Kirby (volleyball, 1979-81); Clark Miller (football, 1960-61); Bill Staley (football, 1965-67); Conley Watts (men’s basketball, 1933-34); Glen Worthington (football, men’s basketball, and track, 1926-29).

Class of 1994: Ladell Andersen (men’s basketball, men’s basketball coach, and athletics director, 1949-51, 1961-71, 1973-83); H. Cecil Baker (men’s basketball, track, and men’s basketball coach, 1922-25, 1950-61); Mark Enyeart (track, 1974-77); Phil Olsen (football, 1967-69); Eddie Peterson (football and track, 1934-36); Len Rohde (football, 1957-59); Elaine Roque (volleyball, 1979); Frank “Buzz” Williams (football, track, wrestling, athletics director, 1942, ’46-48, 1964-1973).

Class of 1993: Annette Viola Cottle (volleyball, women’s basketball, volleyball coach, 1976-79, 1982-84); Wayne Estes (men’s basketball, 1963-65); Mary Lou Ramm Flippen (softball, 1981-83); Fern Gardner (women’s basketball, softball, tennis, volleyball, women’s basketball coach, softball coach, volleyball coach, 1972-79); Cornell Green (men’s basketball, 1960-62); Ralph Maughan (men’s basketball, football, track, men’s basketball coach, football coach, track coach, 1942-46, 1951-88); George “Doc” Nelson (athletics director and wrestling coach, 1923-58); Merlin Olsen (football, 1959-61); E.L. “Dick” Romney (athletics director, baseball coach, men’s basketball coach, football coach, track coach, 1919-49); Kent Ryan (men’s basketball, football, track, 1934-37); L. Jay Silvester (track, 1956-59); Elmer “Bear” Ward (football and track, 1932-35).