4,213 new COVID cases reported during the weekend

FILE PHOTO - Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine or mRNA-1273 is a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, and Moderna. Photo by Mufid Majnun

An average of 1,411 new COVID-19 cases a day were included in the Utah Health Department’s report of new coronavirus infections from the three-day weekend. It breaks down to 1,016 new cases Friday, 1,360 Saturday and 1,851 Sunday. The total of 4,213 includes 316 from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There have been more than 484,000 positive cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 16 new deaths were part of the weekend report although five of them occurred before Sept. 1. One involved a northern Utah resident, a Box Elder County woman between 65 and 84 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of her death.

During the nearly 19 months of the pandemic 2,740 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus, including 127 deaths in northern Utah.

As Utah’s surge of COVID-19 cases continues, Intermountain Healthcare will start postponing “urgent but not immediately life-threatening” surgeries beginning Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 13 Utah hospitals.

Statewide there are 562 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and that is 33 more than Friday. There are 223 patients in intensive care, 23 more than Friday. Total hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic is 21,041.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is 1.626 million which is more than 50 percent of the state’s population. There were 20,078 people vaccinated statewide since Friday and over 3.34 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

There were 29,581 Utahns tested since Friday which means almost 3.29 million people have been tested and over 5.9 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months.

The northern Utah case count total grew to 25,945 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties. Currently there are 24,448 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district exactly 1,142 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,545 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is down slightly to 12.1 percent as is the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” which slipped 9.2 percent.

“Breakthrough” cases — people who contract the virus two weeks or more after being fully vaccinated — have grown to 13,304, 0.8 percent of those fully vaccinated.