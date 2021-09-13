DeAnn Anderson, 76, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021, in Murray Utah. She was born October 23, 1944, in Brigham City, Utah. She graduated from Box Elder High School.

She attended Weber Cosmetology school and worked doing hair. She worked at Maddox and Thiokol, where she retired in 2005. She loved cooking, everyone loved her fried rice and chicken noodle soup. She also enjoyed yard work, cross stitching, and many crafts. She was a caretaker to many. Her larger than life personality, sense of humor, and love for life will leave a hole in the hearts of many who loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Don Anderson; son, Sean (JoLyn) Fredrickson; daughter, Heidi (Cody) Hurlbert; stepsons, Cody Anderson, Jason Anderson, and Blake Anderson; 5 grandsons, Corbin (Rachel) Hurlbert, Kayden Hurlbert, Ryker Burbank, Clint (Zoie) Larsen, and Cody Larsen; granddaughter, Sami (Jordan) Dallin; sister, Linda (Jay) Elwood; 3 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Irene (Hansen) Porter and 2 brothers, Wayne and Bruce Porter.

Her funeral will be held at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home in Tremonton, Utah, on Thursday September 16, 2021, at 11am with a viewing held prior from 9-10:30am.

The service will be live streamed and may be found under her obituary at www.ruddfuneralhome.com, as well as online condolences.

Interment at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.

We want to give a special thank you to her sister, Linda Elwood; Karolyn Eskelsen, her best friend; Allen and Sheri Williams, Ron and Faye Clark, and Stan and Donna Faye Stokes.