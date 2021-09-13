Geraldine C. Johnson

October 16, 1933 – September 11, 2021 (age 87)

Our dearest mother entered into the arms of our precious Savior, September 11, 2021. She was reunited with her long-awaited husband and soul mate, Glen Johnson. Our beloved mother was born October 16, 1933 in a small town of Junction, Utah to her parents Franklin Thornton and Sarah Eva Carson. She married Glen Johnson on September 4, 1959 and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.

Geraldine’s life was built on strong faith in the Lord, Jesus Christ and was an example of true discipleship. She was a woman of strength, endurance, virtue and peace. She unconditionally loved her family and friends deeply. Her spirit of giving, compassion and empathy touched the lives of all she knew. She took those less fortunate under her wings, no matter the cost.

Geraldine had many gifts and talents including cooking, gardening, writing and caretaking. She was committed to all that the Lord would have her do. She served as a temple worker for 8 years in the Ogden and Bountiful Temple. She served a part-time mission in Norway with her sweetheart. She served in many capacities in the church, such as: Relief Society Secretary, Primary Second Counselor, Primary Teacher, Nursery Leader, and Family History Extractor. Throughout her life, she gave selfless service to many.

She loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She made every holiday and birthday extra special with memories to last a lifetime. With countless hours spent traveling, she never missed the opportunity to celebrate each child’s birthday. Without fail, she was there. During the holidays, she would bake every person’s favorite pie. Her family often told her she could have opened a business with her special homemade pies. For every grandchild born, she would quilt a baby blanket. On many occasions, she would write beautiful tributes to those she was celebrating in the style of a poem. In every way, she served as the Savior did.

Geraldine is survived by her 3 daughters – Eva Diane Hair (Thomas), Sherry Lynn Moffat (Jeff), and Glenda Sue Oaks (Wayne), her brother Wilmer Carson, sister Ronda Downing, her 12 grandchildren — Jason Hair, Jacob Hair, William Hair, Aaron Hair, Gemarie Mamo, Daniel Hair, Courtney Moffat, Christopher Oakeson, Katie Kent, Andrew Oakeson, Kimberley Eggers; and 34 great-grandchildren.

A great celebration which preceded her in death was accompanied by her husband (Glen Johnson), dad (Frank Thornton), mom (Sarah Eva Carson), sister (Shirley), 3 brothers (Ted, Rollo and baby Carson), grandchild (Kassie Moffat), and many other family and friends.

A viewing will be held Saturday, September 18th, 2021 from 10:00am – 11:30am with the funeral immediately following at 12:00pm at 320 N 100 E American Fork, UT 84003.

Her interment will be at Kaysville Utah Cemetery at 500 E Crestwood Road, Kaysville, Utah 84037.

Flowers can be sent to 320 N 100 E American Fork, UT 84003.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.