February 14, 1963 – September 8, 2021 (age 58)



Karen Lynn Williams Hansen 58, of Malad Idaho passed away September 8, 2021 at the University of Utah Hospital after a long battle with kidney failure. Karen was the daughter of Ken Williams and Carolyn Atkinson. She was born in Malad Idaho on February 14, 1963. She was the 3rd child and the oldest daughter in a family of six children. Karen’s childhood was a happy one, she loved trying to keep up with her older brothers and made many memories growing up in Malad. In school she played clarinet and danced on the high school drill team. In high school she worked at the Malad Drive In during the day, and at night she enjoyed partying with friends. From her teen years to adulthood she enjoyed music from Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kiss to Alabama and Garth Brooks.

Karen married Pete Colungo Sr. July 1st 1983. Together they had two children Pete Jr. and Kristy Lynn. Pete and Kristy were only 10 ½ months apart so mom learned quickly how to balance two children. She taught Pete to walk while heavily pregnant with Kristy. She was an amazing mother. She consistently went out of her way to take care of her children no matter what. She was the definition of unconditional love.

Once Karen moved back to Malad she met the love of her life Harvey Hansen. They were married on November 9, 1991. Together they had two children Erica and Brett. This brought their blended family count to 9 children who they loved to spend time with, and watch grow up. Karen and Harvey loved to camp, taking their children from the mountains of Yellowstone and the Tetons, and closer to home to Daniels and Devils Creek. Once they bought a new camp trailer together they went to California to Six Flags over the Fourth of July. Then another time to Las Vegas to Circus Circus and finally onto the Grand Canyon. The camper was also used for many weekend trips to watch baseball tournaments for Pete and then Brett. There wasn’t a weekend in the summer where the camper wasn’t going somewhere. Mom was happiest drinking her campfire coffee in the morning somewhere beautiful.

The summer months were full of camping and four wheeling, family reunions, and attending her children’s sport activities. Mom would keep score at all the games eventually even keeping stats for Brett’s baseball and basketball games. During the winter months our family enjoyed snowmobiling. We went all over the mountains close to home and even adventuring to Soda Springs, Rexburg, and Yellowstone.

Karen loved bowling and was on many leagues with her family, and many great people in the Malad community. She was a member of the Gutter Gussies. Bowling allowed for lots of traveling to State and National tournaments which also doubled as fun kid-free vacations to Reno, San Francisco, and even New Orleans. Karen and Harvey had fun family traditions like cutting down their own Christmas tree every year. These memories are some of our favorites as their children. Mom would always pack snacks and hot chocolate for the trek up the mountains to find the perfect tree. Karen made every holiday special, planning fun holiday parties with her family where she always brought her delicious cheese ball and pretzel jello dessert.

In 2010 after 18 years of marriage Karen lost her husband, Harvey unexpectedly. This was a terrible time which was compounded by worsening health issues that had started a few years earlier. Raising Brett on her own was so sad for her, but it also strengthened a strong bond they had always shared.

Karen’s best years of her life were when she became Grandma. She loved her 6 grandchildren more than life itself. She went out of her way to make it to every activity they were participating in. Usually with a trunk full of presents because she couldn’t go into a store without finding a toy or outfit one of them “needed.” Her love for her 3 granddaughters and 3 grandsons was well known as she showed them off to people she saw everyday as she worked at KC-oil, or to the nurses she saw at dialysis every week. Her bond with her granddaughter, Kinzlee was the most special from the start. Their birthdays were 1 day apart so they got to celebrate together every year. Kinz would stay with grandma for weekend long sleepovers where they would bake, play games, and visit cousins, Kon and Ky. Kinz was Grandma’s girl. They shared that bond until the very end. Grandma always made her grandchildren feel special whether it was chatting with her teenage granddaughters, or teaching her grandsons how to say grandma. She always loved when they finally called her by name.

The last 10 years of Karen’s life were very difficult. Her oldest daughter, Kristy passed away in 2016. This was so hard on Karen’s heart. Her health was also taking a downward turn with hospitalizations, and ultimately forcing her to attend dialysis 3x a week. Karen made the best of this, and became friends with her nurses at the Logan, Utah dialysis center. They took amazing care of her there, and she loved her nurses Rob, Scott, Dave, and many others.

The last few months of mom’s life were especially hard. Brett really stepped up and became a full time caregiver for her. He made meals, did the shopping, and made sure she made it to dialysis and doctor appointments. Which eventually led to him taking care of her physically. Mom could not walk due to the swelling in her legs so Brett would carry her wherever she needed to go. Pete and Erica are very thankful he stepped up and made sure Mom was taken care of.

Karen is survived by her children Pete (Abigail) Erica (Karsen) and Brett. Her adored grandchildren, Harlee, Kamrie, Kinzlee, Konner, Kyzen, and Crue. Her father Ken Williams, mother Carolyn (Keith) Atkinson, siblings: Doyle (Vickie) Williams, Troy (Elizabeth) Williams, Rex (Shelly) Williams, Brenda (John) Hewett and Ann Briggs. In-laws Delene (Doyle) Peterson, Carol (Tony) Rothwell, and Shayne (Susan) Hansen. Harvey’s Children Alicia (Scott) Jacobson, Tamra Nelson, Melissa (Micah) Smith, Jason (Nicole) Hansen, and Christina (Brandon) Williams.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey, daughter Kristy, mother and father in law Dell and Hazel Hansen,and brother in law Nathan Briggs.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday September 15, 2021 at 12pm, with a viewing prior from 10:30 to 11:30am at Horsley Funeral Home.

A viewing will be held Tuesday September 14, 2021 from 7pm-8pm at Horsley Funeral Home 132 W. 300 N. in Malad, Idaho.

Burial will be at the Malad City Cemetery.

The children of Karen would like to thank our family for all their love and help through this tough time. The community of Malad for always supporting our family and being such a loving place to come home to. Logan, Utah dialysis center for their attentive care and friendships to our mom. We appreciate everyone who has reached out and made this hardship not feel so heavy. We love and miss our Mom and Grandma but we know ultimately she is finally at peace and out of pain.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.