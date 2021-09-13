Kenneth Lyle Corbridge returned home to his loving Heavenly Father on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was born on June 8, 1949, in Ridgecrest, CA, to Horace Lyle and Elizabeth Delores Corbridge. He graduated from Trona High School.

He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Kenneth worked at Thiokol for many years in Research and Development. He later worked at Autoliv the remainder of his career.

He married the love of his life, Paige Ann Corbridge, on June 11, 1971. They were married for 50 wonderful years.

He enjoyed classic cars, hunting, the Utah Jazz, and dirt bike riding. He loved model cars and has a huge collection of diecast cars. He was an avid fan of the Utah Jazz and watched every game. He liked dirt bike riding with his friends. He loved surfing the internet on KSL and Facebook. There was no greater joy than being a grandpa to his grandchildren.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife: Paige Ann Lawson Corbridge; children: Christian (Becky) Corbridge, Wynter (Jared) Read, Kenna (JD) Lowe, and Jordon Corbridge; sister: Barbara Warren; brother: Allan Corbridge; and 9 grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

A Viewing will be held prior from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.