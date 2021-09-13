Logan High placed on lock-down following suspicious incident

LOGAN — Students and faculty at Logan High School were temporarily placed on lock-down Monday morning, after a suspicious individual was seen outside the building.

School officials notified parents that an individual was reported to have been seen on the sidewalk in the north parking lot with a gun. The school was immediately put on lock-down and law enforcement was alerted.

The school resource officer and school administration found the individual. He did not have a firearm and reportedly cooperated with school officials.

Once the threat was determined to be unsubstantiated, the lock-down was lifted.

School officials thanked law enforcement for quickly responding and maintaining safety during the incident.

will@cvradio.com