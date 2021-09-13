Logan woman arrested after allegedly breaking into ex-boyfriend’s home

LOGAN — A 22-year-old Logan woman was arrested after Cache County Sheriff’s deputies claimed she broke into a Paradise home and assaulted her ex-boyfriend. Catherine S. Yazzie was booked temporarily Saturday morning into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, deputies were called to a Paradise home in the early hours of Sept. 11. The domestic dispute reportedly occurred between Yazzie and the alleged victim, her ex-boyfriend.

Deputies report Yazzie was not able to get anyone to answer the door when she knocked. She then allegedly entered the residence without permission, and continued to the bedroom of the alleged victim.

Yazzie is suspected of waking up her ex-boyfriend and yelling at him. She then reportedly grabbed a vase full of flowers and threw it at him.

According to jail records, Yazzie was booked on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling and assault.

Formal charges are pending the completion of deputies’ investigation.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com