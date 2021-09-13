December 2, 1932 – September 10, 2021 (age 89)



Maxine Clayson Nyland, age 88, passed away peacefully September 10, 2021 with her daughters by her side. She was the youngest of six children born to Edward Clayson and Lula Romney in Cornish, Utah. Being born of righteous parents, their home was filled with love.

With a Bachelors degree from Utah State University Maxine taught in elementary schools for over 35 years. Although it has been many years, former students and parents continue to express profound thanks for her loving influence and good example. She taught them honesty, kindness and manners. She loved her students deeply and they responded to her kind, patient and gentle personality with respect and love.

Maxine married Wayne K. Adamson and had three daughters: Julie, JaNae and Jodie whom she loved dearly. She also loved her son-in-laws: Larry, Court and Mike. After a divorce, she met her eternal sweetheart Lawerence Fred Nyland. They served in the temple twice a week for four years, a proselytizing mission in South Carolina and delivered Meals-On-Wheels for many years.

They loved traveling and especially enjoyed their trips to Korea, Russia, Canada, Alaska and England. Their joy came from being with family, including16 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.

Maxine suffered from dementia and lived in memory care for the last two years. She expressed sincere concern and shared an “I Love You” with all who were suffering or sad. Her Christ-like love and sweet disposition made her the favorite of all residents and workers. She will be greatly missed.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband and one grandson. We find peace knowing she is now healed and encircled in the arms of loved ones.

Viewing to be held Saturday, September 18th, 11:30 – 12:45. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Location: Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E. 200 S., Brigham City, Utah.

Internment at the Brigham City Cemetery.

