Mosquitos infected with West Nile Virus found in Cache Valley

LOGAN – The Utah Department of Health announced recently at least 11 Utah residents in Salt Lake, Davis and Weber counties have been diagnosed with West Nile virus and one death was reported in the Weber/Morgan Health District.

Dr. Ed Redd of the Bear River Health Department said mosquitos with West Nile virus are in Cache Valley.

“The important thing to do is to remember this is the time of the year that West Nile virus is about,” Dr. Redd explained. “We know that mosquitos in Cache Valley have been determined to have the virus, or carry it. We’ve had several mosquito tests done in various areas in the valley that are positive for this virus.”

He said through September into October, until there are some hard freezes, these mosquitos will be in the air trying to bite people.

“Probably not all mosquitos that bite you have the West Nile virus,” Dr. Redd added, “but some of them may have it, and you can’t really tell which ones have them.

“It’s important to understand that the species of mosquitos that carries this virus is typically active in the evening hours and the morning hours and during the nighttime, and not so much during the daytime.”

He advises the use of DEET while keeping exposed skin covered.

He said mosquitos that carry the virus tend to perpetuate it inside the bird population, then come out and bite humans and other animals and spread it to other species besides birds.