Pickleville Playhouse to stream digital musical melodrama

Actors (from left) Blake Brundy, Jordan Todd Brown and Kenzie Davis will be featured in the streaming version of the musical melodrama "Becoming a Bona Fide Bad Guys' from the Pickleville Playhouse. The show will be available online from Sept. 16 to 19.

GARDEN CITY – Theater lovers who missed seeing “Becoming a Bona Fide Bad Guy” at the Pickleville Playhouse in Garden City over the summer will get one more chance to see the hilarious musical melodrama from the comfort of their own homes.

Director Derek Davis says that “Becoming a Bona Fide Bad Guy” will be available for private home streaming Sept. 16 to 19.

That digital version of the show was professionally recorded in front of a live, sold-out audience during the melodrama’s closing weekend in early September, he adds.

“You do not want to miss the hilarity, energy and heart of this outstanding show,” Davis warns.

“Becoming a Bona Fide Bad Guy” headlined the 2021 summer season at the rustic theater here and played to packed houses nightly.

The musical melodrama starred Pickleville veteran Jordan Todd Brown as Carl, a hapless convenience store clerk who is determined to change his luck by going to the dark side.

Brown shared the stage with Blake Brundy, a young actor familiar to Utah State University audiences. Brundy delivered a wildly over-the-top performance as Carl’s dim bulb sidekick Dusty, who wants to be the first “Wyoming-based white rapper.”

The streaming version of “Becoming a Bona Fide Bad Guy” will also feature the winsome Katelyn Walsh as Carl’s mostly imaginary love interest.

Other cast members include the versatile Spencer Watson playing several humorous character roles and Shealyn Kelley and Riley Thad Young singing and dancing up a storm in the show’s production numbers.

Playwright Derek Davis provides “Becoming a Bona Fide Bad Guy” with another of his clever scripts and the musical melodrama’s score by TJ Davis is lively as always.

Tickets for the streaming reprise of “Becoming a Bona Fide Bad Guy” will be on sale online shortly, according to Derek Davis.

“Text the word ‘pickleville’ to 78619 to stay in the loop and be informed the moment streaming tickets are available for purchase,” he adds.

The next live production at the Pickleville Playhouse will be the Davis clan’s traditional Halloween staging of the musical comedy “The Addams Family” from Sept. 24 to Oct. 23.