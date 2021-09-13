Utah State’s Justin Rice named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week

Photo by Robert Scott

LOGAN, Utah – Justin Rice’s dominant effort in Utah State’s 48-24 home-opening win against North Dakota has earned him Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week honors, it was announced Monday by the conference office.

This is the second time the graduate senior from Modesto, California, has won the MW weekly award. He also won it during his redshirt junior season at Fresno State in 2019. Overall, this is Utah State’s second weekly honor of the season and its 36th in its ninth season in the league.

Rice intercepted two passes against the Fighting Hawks, the second leading to the Aggies’ final touchdown of the night. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound inside linebacker also had a season-high nine tackles, including 1.0 tackles for loss. He is the first Aggie to have multiple interceptions in a game since DJ Williams had a pair of picks at New Mexico in 2019.

Rice and the Aggies (2-0) return to action this weekend when they open Mountain West play at Air Force (2-0) on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m. The game will be televised live on Fox Sports 2.

