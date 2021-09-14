Cache Valley Hospital included as state COVID testing site

NORTH LOGAN – A list of statewide COVID-19 testing sites issued this week by the Utah Department of Health includes the Cache Valley Hospital, 2380 N. 400 E., North Logan. Drive-through service is available in the parking lot, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday —7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It offers PCR, rapid antigen tests, and NP swab PCR tests plus testing for children and over.

With the report of 1,274 new coronavirus cases in Utah since Monday more than a fifth of them continue to be school-aged children. Kids in K-12 account for 290 of the new infections — about 23 percent of today’s total — and 143 of those are in children ages 5-10.

There have been more than 485,466 positive cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 13 new deaths were part of the Tuesday report.

In 18 and a half months of the pandemic 2,753 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus, including 129 deaths in northern Utah.

Total hospitalizations have been pushing toward 600 and Tuesday there are 581 Utahns in hospital care with COVID-19, which is 19 more than Monday. There are 226 patients in intensive care, three more than Monday. There have been more than 21,000 hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

What amounts to half of Utah’s population — 1.629 million — have been fully vaccinated. There were 6,133 people vaccinated since Monday and over 3.34 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

With 8,559 Utahns tested since Monday almost 3.5 million people have been tested and over 5.9 million total tests have been administered since the outbreak.

The northern Utah case count has grown to 26,012 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties and 24,517 are considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,153 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,626 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” has grown to 12.9 percent plus the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” increased to 9.6 percent.