Darrell Clyde Clark 94 passed away September 11, 2021 in Perry, Utah. He was born to Clyde W. Clark and Margret Comfort Fife on May 25, 1927 in Ogden, Utah.

Darrell attended Mound Fort Jr. High and Ogden High School. He served two years in the US Army Air Corp in Alaska during World War II. He married his sweetheart Ellen Irene Hansen (Renie) in Ogden, Utah on August 14, 1948. Darrell was a born-again Christian.

He worked selling cars for Ferguson Nash, and then Hill Air Force Base, where he retired from. Following his retirement, he worked at Wolf Creek and Powder Mountain. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, gardening and being snowbirds in Arizona with his Renie Beanie.

Darrell is survived by his wife Irene of 73 years, sons Craig Lynn (Kathie) Clark and Scott Darrell (Melody) Clark, sister Elaine Clark, brother Glen Clark, 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and great-grandson Gage Spencer Smiley.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, Ogden, Utah.

