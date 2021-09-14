Police looking for two boys suspected of robbing Preston gas station

Individuals wanted for questioning about a suspected robbery in Preston on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 (Courtesy: Preston City Police Department)

PRESTON, Idaho — Police officers in Preston are asking for the public’s help identifying two boys suspected of robbing a gas station over the weekend. The armed robbery reportedly occurred early Sunday morning at the Last Chance Convenience Store and Subway Restaurant.

Preston City Police Chief Dan McCammon said the store clerk reported the two boys entered the business around 5 a.m. They brandished a weapon and demanded the employee give them some vaping products.

The clerk allegedly refused and the boys fled the store without taking anything.

The police department has released a photo of the two suspects. Both are wearing masks and hoodies, partially concealing their identities.

McCammon said police have further pictures and video, showing the boys faces. They are not releasing them though because of the suspect’s ages.

Investigators are following up on several leads and believe the individuals involved are local.

Anyone with further information about Sunday’s robbery or the boy’s identities are asked to contact the Preston City Police Department at 208-852-2433.

