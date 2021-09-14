Restrictive audience protocols announced for upcoming CacheARTS show

The Cache Valley Center for the Arts has announced that restrictive admission protocols will be in effect for its upcoming performance of "The Moth Mainstage" on Oct. 21.

LOGAN – In a preview of what may be the shape of things to come, the Cache Valley Center for the Arts has announced new COVID-19 protocols for an upcoming show in its National Touring Season.

Those new coronavirus precautions will be in effect for audience members during “The Moth Mainstage” performance at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 21, according to Angie LeVere, the CacheARTS client services manager.

At the request of the artists’ management, LeVere explained, local residents attending “The Moth Mainstage” performance will be required to present either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination prior to entering the theater and wear face coverings at all times during the event.

“These requirements will be mandatory,” LeVere confirmed in a Sept. 13 e-mail message to theater patrons. “If you have already purchased tickets to ‘The Moth Mainstage’ – and thank you so much for doing so – you have the option to receive a full refund if you are unwilling or unable to meet these requirements.”

“The Moth” is a nationwide non-profit group dedicated to preserving the tradition of storytelling. The group was founded in the late 1990s by poet and novelist George D. Green.

He and like-minded storytellers called themselves “The Moths” because their original small summer gatherings were held on Green’s porch in Georgia, where moths flocked to the outdoor lights.

Now based in New York City, “The Moth” hosts hundreds of storytelling programs in more than 25 U.S. cities throughout the year. Since 2009, “The Moth Radio Hour” has also been a popular weekly syndicated offering on National Public Radio affiliates, including Utah Public Radio.

The Moth gathers material for those broadcasts by hosting “The Moth Mainstage” shows throughout the country, seeking ordinary, everyday people with unique storytelling perspectives and talents.

“The Moth Mainstage” was originally scheduled to perform at the Eccles Theatre in October of 2020, but Cache ARTS director Wendi Hassan said that show was cancelled due to the pandemic outbreak.

Due to the recent nationwide surge in coronavirus cases among unvaccinated adults, many U.S. performing arts venues are adopting restrictive protocols for audience members. But the upcoming performance of “The Moth Mainstage” will be the first time that such restrictions are in effect here in Cache Valley.

LeVere explained that audience members attending “The Moth Mainstage” can present their proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test in either digital or hard copy formats.

In the case of patrons presenting negative test results, the COVID-19 test must have been taken no more than 48 hours prior to the event.

The Cache Valley Center for the Arts is an independent non-profit organization that promotes the use of Cache Valley’s publicly owned cultural arts facilities.

Those facilities include the Ellen Eccles Theatre, the Thatcher-Young Mansion and the Bullen Center.