Smithfield man arrested for allegedly raping 16-year-old girl

LOGAN — A 30-year-old Smithfield man has been arrested after police claimed he had sex with a 16-year-old girl. Dwight R. Hooker was booked Monday night into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, Smithfield City police officers began investigating Hooker after he allegedly posted details on social media about the brief relationship with the alleged victim. He said they exchanged sexually explicit images before meeting to engage in sex.

Police report, Hooker posted on a Facebook page that he had “made a mistake during the end of last summer.” He described knowing the girl was underage, but wrote that it wasn’t that bad.

The post said, “Any dude would have done it. If you say ‘no’ you are lying…It’s not like she was 8.”

Police interviewed the alleged victim, who admitted to sexting with Hooker before meeting up with him. She described feeling uncomfortable during the encounter but Hooker forced her to stay. She said afterwards she felt used.

According to jail records, Hooker was booked on suspicion of forcible sodomy. He is temporarily being held without bail, while waiting for prosecutors to file formal charges.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

