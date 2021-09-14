Utah National Guard continues COVID-19 support

State officials have announced that drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Hyrum Senior Center from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — The Utah National Guard’s COVID-19 Response Task Force will keep 100 service members on active-duty orders to provide support to state health officials through December 17, 2021. Previously, the task force was expected to conclude operations by the end of summer 2021; however, due to increased numbers statewide in the Delta variant, the task force is continuing to stand ready and provide support as needed.

Maj. Gen. Michael Turley explained the service members have worked tirelessly over the past 18 months to support the state of Utah, and in conjunction with the Utah Department of Health. He said, “The safety of all citizens and service members remains a top priority as we work to enhance capabilities and fill gaps for the state in the COVID-19 response.”

The task force was activated by Gov. Gary Herbert in March 2020 and has continued under Gov. Spencer Cox. Throughout the pandemic service members assigned to the task force have administered COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, conducted contact tracing, provided support to long-term care facilities, administered antibody infusions to treat COVID-19, and provided medical support, logistical support, and operational planners.

More than 630 Soldiers and Airmen have been activated to support the response mission since March 2020.

The Utah National Guard is a community-based force comprised of approximately 7,300 trained citizen-Soldiers and Airmen who are ready to support emergencies and operations worldwide.

