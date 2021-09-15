June 24, 1939 – September 14, 2021 (age 82)

Billie Carolyn Wilson Gray, “Carolyn”, age 82 of Smithfield, Utah passed away peacefully with family members by her side on September 14, 2021 in Providence, Utah. Carolyn was born June 24, 1939, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Alva and Juanita (Skinner) Wilson. She went to live with an aunt and uncle, Enoch Boone and Hazel Maude (Wilson) Newkirk when she was 10 years old. She married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Dewain Gray, on September 8, 1957, in Alliance, Nebraska.

Dennis and Carolyn moved to Aurora, Colorado where they had three children. They were baptized members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1967 then sealed as an eternal family in the Salt Lake City temple in 1968. Carolyn worked as a legal secretary, obtained her realtors license in Colorado, and went to college to become a middle school English teacher. Together with her husband, she owned a dry goods store in Castle Rock, Colorado. On a whim they moved to Smithfield, Utah while traveling across the country in 1982. Carolyn loved to serve and teach. She was an avid reader and learner. During the warmth of spring, she could be found out in her yard tending to her flowers and garden. She enjoyed walking in the cool air of the mountains. She served in many callings within the church including being activities chairman in many of the wards she lived in, being in the Relief Society presidency, working with the young women on the ward and stake level and primary age children. The most recent service opportunity was being a missionary for the special needs class at the Skyview High School Seminary.

She always was the perfect example of Christlike love and always taught through example. She had a knack for making people feel special. Carolyn is loved by all and will be missed by many. Although her time on earth is done, she lived a life to be proud of.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Linda (David) Dyches of Round Rock, Texas and Dennis “Kirk” Gray of Logan, Utah; sisters, Irene Kenzle, Sue (Phillip) Morgan; stepsister, Naomi (Bob) Schmunk, 2 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, the aunt and uncle who raised her; her brother Donald Alva Wilson; stepsister, Alice Irene Newkirk; stepbrother, William Boone Newkirk; and a son, James Morgan Gray.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Smithfield at 640 N. 200 E.

There will be a viewing beforehand from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friends may call Friday during the viewing.

Interment will follow at the Smithfield City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, take your family out for a treat because, “The best is yet to come”!

