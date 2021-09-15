July 7, 1947 – September 7, 2021 (age 74)

Brent Richards Payne, M.D., passed away at the age of 74 in Riverton, Utah on September 7, 2021. Brent was the son of Clair Payne, M.D. and Ruth Richards Payne, born July 7, 1947 in Logan, Utah.

Brent finished Medical School at University of Utah followed by a three-year Family Practice residency at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. He moved to Burley, ID in 1978 where he married Ginny on September 22nd, 1978. There he started a Family Practice and later moved to Emergency Medicine until his retirement in 2005. Not ready for full retirement, and after moving to Riverton, Utah, he worked in IHC Instacare clinics for four years, before working part-time at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Salt Lake for several years. During the 27 years in Burley, ID he cared for many patients and gained many good friends and acquaintances.

Brent found enjoyment with his family, friends and in sports. He loved living close to his kids and grandkids so he could attend and seldom miss their events, whether it was soccer, cross-country, musicals or birthdays. He also had the pleasure of helping care for his four-year-old grandson a couple of times per week to delight in his growing experiences and be “buddies” with him. Unfortunately, he passed before the coming birth of another grandson.

He enjoyed an active lifestyle of snow skiing, water skiing, boating, tennis, racquetball, biking, go-kart racing, and golf as some of his favorite activities. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, college sports, occasional live theater and old westerns on TV. He especially enjoyed his twice-a-week golf with “the guys” at Alpine Country Club.

Survived by his wife Ginny, sons Cris, Collin (Amber), Derek (Desirae) and daughter Shandra Payne. Grandchildren, Chloe, Aysha, Berkley, Sage, Aedan, Eli, Carter and Whitt (coming soon). Siblings Marianna (John) Larsen, John (Fran) Payne, and Kathy (Steve) Bylund. Former wife Cheryl Call.

A Celebration of Life Memorial and Open House will be held Friday, September 17th from 11:00 to 1:00pm at The Chateau at Le Jardin, located at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. Please dress in casual attire. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Brent asked to please donate to your favorite charity or just do a good deed for someone else.

For the health and safety of all guests, we ask you to please consider wearing a mask while at the services.