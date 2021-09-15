October 5, 1955 – September 13, 2021 (age 65)

Cindy Lou Larsen Chugg, beloved wife and mother and doting Nana, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021 at the age of 65. Born in Logan, Utah on October 5, 1955 to Darwin and Carol Larsen, Cindy was the oldest of four children.

As a child, she loved to play softball and basketball against her brothers in their backyard. She prided herself on beating all of their friends. She could throw a perfect football spiral and enjoyed all sports. She grew up fishing with her dad and brothers at Flaming Gorge and Twin Lakes. Raising sporting dogs instilled in her a lifelong devotion to animals, and she was a wealth of knowledge about dog breeds. Cindy was a gifted pianist and cellist and fostered a love of music that she carried with her throughout her life. Cindy possessed a tremendous work ethic learned early at her grandfather’s store, Al’s Sporting Goods. She and her brother, Vint, worked side by side drilling wood and marble for the trophies they built together.

Before graduating from Logan High School, she took business classes and secured a job at Walker Bank as a teller. She spent the next twenty years of her life in the banking industry at First Interstate Bank in the loan department. She loved her work and the friendships she made there. She met her dearest friend, Georgiana, at the bank, and they enjoyed lunch together nearly every Tuesday for the last fifteen years of Cindy’s life. Near the end of her career, she worked as the executive assistant to the bank president.

While Cindy was in high school, she met Kevin Chugg, a young man who worked at a local grocery store and always carried her groceries out to her car. With a little nudge from her mother, Cindy started corresponding with Kevin when he left on his mission. Over the course of those two years, Cindy and Kevin forged a close friendship that evolved into a year-long courtship upon his return. On November 22, 1974, she married the love of her life in the Logan LDS Temple. They raised two daughters, Carrie and Kellie, in Providence, Utah. Her family was her greatest joy. She cherished time with her grandchildren and enthusiastically shared all the details of their lives with her friends.

At the age of 27, Cindy was diagnosed with chronic progressive Multiple Sclerosis. The first few years after her diagnosis, she was able to walk and went about her daily life with little assistance. She also continued to work at the bank and relished juggling her career and her girls. As her condition worsened, she transitioned to a cane and then a walker before coming to rely on a wheelchair for mobility. Because her illness affected her finger dexterity as well, she had to take disability from work and retire. This period of life was difficult for Cindy as she lost her ability to do the many things she loved. She could no longer play the piano and make her beautiful needlework, crocheted afghans and baby clothes.

Despite her debilitating illness, Cindy maintained a positive attitude that lifted everyone’s spirits. Cindy served as the ward birthday specialist and brought happiness to the many sisters who she called to offer birthday wishes. Her optimism and ability to fill others with love were her most Christ-like attributes. All who had the privilege of spending time with her left feeling happier. Never a complainer and easy with a smile, she was known for her quick wit and her great sense of humor. She felt her blessings far outnumbered any hardship she suffered.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Chugg of Logan; her two daughters and their husbands, Carrie Chugg Marriott and David Marriott of Bethesda, Maryland and Kellie Chugg Romer and Kevin Romer of Layton, Utah; eight grandchildren: Andrew, Jack, Alice Caroline, Henry, Abby, Sam, Charlie and Max. She is also survived by her three brothers: Vint, LaRon and Corry.

Her parents, Darwin W. Larsen and Carol Jean Lewis Larsen preceded her in death.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Allen-Hall Mortuary.