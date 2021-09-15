July 20, 1940 – September 14, 2021 (age 81)

Henry C. Hunnel, 81, went home to be with Our Heavenly Father on September 14, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 20, 1940 in Ogden, Utah. He was the third of five children born to Marion Hunnel Sr. and Bessie Cooper Hunnel. Hank harried his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Judy White Hunnel. They remained married for over 62 years. He was survived by his wife, Judy; his three children, Donna Jauch (Larry), Dwayne (Andy) Hunnel (Terese), Gretchen Thomas (Sean), as well as 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Hank served 8 1/2 years in the U.S. Air Force. He then moved back to California and worked for McDonnell Douglas from 1965 to 1995. He had various positions from Inspector to Quality Control and worked on F-15’s and C-17’s. He retired in 1995 and moved to Brigham City, Utah where he spent the rest of his life.

Hank was a kind, loving family man. Faith and family were the focus of his life. He loved to tell and hear jokes. He was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and gardening. Most of all he loved to be near his wife, Judy.

Hank was a Deacon and active member of his Church.

Services will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Community Presbyterian Church in Brigham City, Utah. Light refreshments will follow. Family request donations to the Community Presbyterian Church in lieu of flowers.

