Logan man bound over for trial on charges of sexually abusing five girls while babysitting them

LOGAN — A 48-year-old Logan man is being bound over for trial on allegations that he sexually abused multiple children for years. Fernando Carrillo is accused of molesting the young kids while supposedly caring for them.

Carrillo was in 1st District Court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon. He was previously charged with nine counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; and two counts of rape of a child, a second-degree felony.

As part of prosecutor’s evidence, Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray played prerecorded interviews and presented written statements from the five alleged victims. They described being sexually abused and molested by Carrillo.

The girls ranged in age from 7 to 14 at the time the alleged crimes occurred. All of them related similar incidents occurring while he was babysitting them, at his Logan apartment near 1700 North 400 West.

The alleged victims told the interviewer from the Children’s Justice Center how Carrillo would inappropriately touch them repeatedly. He would let the girls play his computer and Xbox, and also buy them things.

One of the girls described being raped by Carrillo several times when she was around 9-years-old. A second said the defendant would enter the bathroom while the girls were bathing.

Another alleged victim described how she once told Carrillo to stop touching her. He reportedly told her that he no longer liked her and would not buy her stuff anymore.

Carrillo did not testify during the two hour hearing. He has previously denied the allegations.

Judge Brian Cannell ruled that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence to bind Carrillo over for trial on all 11 counts. He ordered the defendant to appear again in court Oct. 13 for a pretrial conference.

Public defender Shannon Demler entered pleas of “not guilty” to all of the charges. He said he and his client questioned some of the alleged victim’s statements to police.

Carrillo is being held in jail without bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com