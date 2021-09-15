Ridgeline leads 4A in first round of RPI football rankings

Ridgeline vs Green Canyon football 9/09/2021

MILLVILLE – Region 11 is the top of 4A, but also the bottom in the inaugural release of the Utah High School Activities Association RPI rankings for 2021. Region 11’s Ridgeline is the lone, undefeated team in 4A (claiming the #1 overall spot) while Bear River is the lone team in 4A without a victory yet (claiming the very last spot, ranked #13 overall). 4A is only comprised of 13 teams in two regions: Region 11 in the north end of the state and Region 10 in the south end of the state.

The Riverhawks (5-0) opened Region 11 play on Thursday, Sept. 9th with a 42-6 defeat of previously undefeated Green Canyon (4-1). Ridgeline is the highest scoring team in 4A, averaging 39.6 points a game while also having the stingiest defense, giving up only 11 points a game. The Riverhawks also defeated three 5A teams in their non-region schedule, helping to strengthen their #1 ranking.

Green Canyon is one of four teams with a 4-1 record and are ranked 3rd, just ahead of Logan (4-1) but behind Desert Hills (4-1) who edges the Wolves and the Grizzlies based on their Opponents Winning Percentage and their Opponents’ Opponents Winning Percentage. Though Pine View (4-1) has a similar record as Desert Hills, Green Canyon and Logan, they are ranked 9th because the teams they have defeated have a low winning percentage.

The Sky View Bobcats (3-2) are ranked 6th in the inaugural 2021 rankings after suffering two regular season losses for the first time in three years. Sky View’s two losses came at the hands of Idaho 5A powerhouse Rigby and Utah’s Mountain Ridge, ranked as the top team in 6A.

Two Region 11 teams have struggled to gain traction so far this season: Mountain Crest ranked 12th, Bear River ranked 13th . Mountain Crest (1-4) was able to secure a solid victory over 5A Box Elder (1-4), but have struggled in every other game, mustering only 8.8 points of offense a game while giving up 33 points a game. Bear River (0-5), meanwhile, has had a little more offensive success than the Mustangs (averaging 12.8 points a game) but are also giving up 33 points on average.

Region 11 4A RPI Rankings

1 – Ridgeline Riverhawks (5-0, 1-0)

3 – Green Canyon Wolves (4-1, 0-1)

4 – Logan Grizzlies (4-1, 1-0)

6 – Sky View Bobcats (3-2, 1-0)

12 – Mountain Crest Mustangs (1-4, 0-1)

13 – Bear River Bears (0-5, 0-1)

Matchups on Sept. 17

Bear River vs Logan (Homecoming)

Sky View vs Ridgeline (Homecoming)

Green Canyon vs Mountain Crest (Homecoming)