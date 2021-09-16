March 18, 1953 – September 16, 2021 (age 68)

Sunrise: March 18, 1953

Sunset: September 16, 2021

Our Beloved Mother, Gloria Guadarrama-Sanchez, 68, passed peacefully surrounded by her family in her home on the morning of September 16, 2021.

Gloria lived a life of service. She enjoyed helping her community, church, and everyone in need. She treated everyone like family as if they were her children with open arms and a welcoming loving home.

Our beloved Gloria wrote some beautiful words about the way she viewed life: “Life is a gift from God, the breath of God in us is what gives us life. When we breathe, the air is life, which God gives us, because no one knows where the air comes from, or where it goes, but we feel it, it fills us with energy. Without air, our whole body weakens, life is something wonderful that God gives us, let us take care of it with love as well as our soul, it is our spiritual life, we must strengthen it with prayer and in good deeds.”

Gloria is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jose Trinidad Guadarrama and her eight children, Leticia (Adolfo) Esquivel, Susana Ontiveros, Miguel (Fidelina) Guadarrama, Juan (Maria) Guadarrama, Jose Guadarrama, Sonia (Jesse) Cardena, Omar (Alisha) Guadarrama, David Guadarrama, 23 grandchildren, and 6 great-grand children.

She also is survived by her sister Virginia (Vicente) Flores and her brother Emilio (Oliva) Sanchez.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Livoria and Pastor Sanchez. Brothers: Pastor Sanchez, Alfredo, Sanchez, Gerardo Sanchez. Granddaughter María Guadalupe Esquivel.

Services will be held at noon on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Saint Thomas Aquinas, 725 South 250 East, Hyde Park, Utah.

A visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00- 11:45 am.

Burial will be at the Hyde Park Cemetery.

Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com