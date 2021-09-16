James Matai

September 16, 2021

November 8, 1984 – September 15, 2021 (age 36)

James Matai was born on November 8, 1984 to Etuale & Iasinta Tuimatagi Matai in American Samoa. James was a brother to two sisters. James was a cleaner and fork lift operator. He was a hard worker and a wonderful person. He passed away at Ogden Regional Hospital on September 15, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. James is deeply missed by his loved ones.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, October 8th at 1 pm at the Nelson Funeral Home chapel on 162 E 400 N in Logan.

A viewing will be held at the same location from 11:30 to 12:30 prior to services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.

