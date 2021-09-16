Logan man arrested and charged with downloading child porn

LOGAN — A 42-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with downloading child pornography. Avery A. Jones was booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail Wednesday.

According to Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley, police officers received a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in March. Agents claimed they had traced a computer in Logan accessing child pornography through the internet.

Police later tracked the computer IP address and served a warrant to Jones’ home. They seized several computers and electronics that were turned over to the Utah State Crime Lab.

Technicians at the lab performed forensic evaluations on the seized devices. However, they did not find any more illegal material.

Hooley said despite the lack of additional evidence, Jones was still booked on the original incident that was caught by ICAC agents. The material was not of local children.

In August, prosecutors filed a criminal case against Jones in 1st District Court. He was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Avery is scheduled to be arraigned before a judge Oct. 4.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

