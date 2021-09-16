Marlan Parker

Written by Obituaries
September 16, 2021
April 20, 1923 ~ September 14, 2021 (age 98)

Marlan “Marly” Parker age 98 passed away on September 14, 2021 at the BLM Skilled Nursing Facility.

Marlan was born April 20, 1923 in Lanark, Id. to Harvey and LaVeda Parker.

Marly served in the Army during WWII. He returned home and married his sweetheart Ora Law on September 11, 1946 in the Salt Lake City Temple.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters Valene Wells and LaDonna Miller and one brother Theil Parker.

He was survived by his five children Allan Parker (Pat), Calvin (Sherry) Parker, Marlene (Kelly) Jensen, Brenda (Jerry) West, Kay (Shane) Parker, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers Eugene Parker, Farrel Parker and one sister in law Esther Layland.

Funeral services:

September 20, 2021

11:00 a.m.

Paris Stake Center

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.

