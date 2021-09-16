Road to close for local marathon

A file photo of a relay teams approach the finish line of the Top of Utah Marathon in Logan, Utah on Saturday September 15, 2018. This marks the 20th year of the Top of Utah races. The route runs from up Blacksmith Fork Canyon to the Finish line at Merlin Olsen Park. (Megan Nielsen)

LOGAN—The Logan City – Top of Utah Marathon, scheduled for Saturday, Sept.18, will be using 600 South between 1900 West and 5400 West as part of the run. That section of 600 South will be closed through the hours of 8 a.m. and 11a.m.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office will be allowing only local traffic and emergency vehicles into the closed section.