Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints release Renderings for Four Temples in the western US

Artist's renderings of the Elko Nevada and Burley Idaho temples.

SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have released details about four more temples planned for construction throughout the west.

Friday, the Church released the exterior renderings, showing the planned designs for the temples in Burley, Idaho; Elko, Nevada; Yorba Linda, California; and Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Burley Idaho Temple will be built on a 10.1-acre site located at 40 South and 150 East. Plans call for a two-story temple of approximately 38,600 square feet.

The Elko Nevada Temple will be located on a 5.2-acre site adjacent to the southeast corner of Ruby View Golf Course. Plans call for a single-story temple of roughly 10,000 square feet.

A press release from the Church said detailed design plans for these temples are still being developed. Project leaders will soon start working with city officials in these locations on preliminary plans for the temples. Groundbreaking dates have not been set.

All four temples were announced in April 2021 by Church President Russell M. Nelson. At the same time, he also announced the construction of the Smithfield Utah Temple. It will be constructed on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of 800 West and 100 North. Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet. No other details or plans have been released.

will@cvradio.com