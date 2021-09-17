High School Football Scoreboard: Sept. 17, 2021

Photo by Clint Allen

REGION 11

Ridgeline 35, Sky View 10 (video replay)

– Next week: Ridgeline (6-0) vs Mountain Crest (1-5) at 7 p.m. Ridgeline football will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch in Cache County, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

– Next week: Sky View (3-3) at Logan (5-1) at 7 p.m. Sky View football will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Logan 46, Bear River 42 (Bear River video replay)

– Next week: Logan (5-1) vs Sky View (3-3) at 7 p.m. Logan football will be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

– Next week: Bear River (0-6) at Green Canyon (5-1) at 7 p.m. Bear River football will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Green Canyon 21, Mountain Crest 14 (video replay)

– Next week: Green Canyon (5-1) vs Bear River (0-6) at 7 p.m. Green Canyon football will be broadcast on 100.9 Lite FM, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

– Next week: Mountain Crest (1-5) at Ridgeline (6-0) at 7 p.m. Mountain Crest football will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

BOX ELDER BEES

Box Elder , Viewmont

– Next week: Box Elder (1-4) vs Bountiful (2-2) at 7 p.m.

RICH REBELS

Layton Christian 54, Rich 0

– Next week: Rich (1-4) at Duchesne (5-1) at 7 p.m.

IDAHO

Preston – bye week

– Next week: Preston (3-1) vs Blackfoot (1-2) at 7 p.m.

West Side 47, Cole Valley Christian 14

– Next week: West Side (4-0) vs Bear Lake (1-2) at 7 p.m.

Bear Lake 46, Ririe 0

– Next week: Bear Lake (2-2) at West Side (4-0) at 7 p.m.

Malad , West Jefferson

– Next week: Malad (1-2) at Soda Springs (1-1) at 7 p.m.