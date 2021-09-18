1,749 new cases and 8 deaths part of week-ending COVID report

FILE PHOTO - Medical healthcare technologist holding COVID-19 swab collection kit, wearing white PPE protective suit mask gloves, test tube for taking OP NP patient specimen sample,PCR DNA testing protocol process

The Utah Department of Health’s (UDOH) week-ending COVID report Friday included 1,749 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in Utah since Thursday, including a Box Elder County man between 45-64 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of death.

There have now been 490,985 positive cases since the start of the pandemic and 2,787 deaths, including 130 in northern Utah.

In the last 28 days people who are unvaccinated are at 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

As has been the case for weeks one-fourth of all daily new cases in Utah involve school-age children (433 in the Friday report).

As of Friday there are 592 Utahns in hospitals with COVID-19, which is 10 more than Thursday. There are 225 patients in intensive care, the same number as Thursday. There have been 21,308 hospitalizations in Utah the last 18 and a half months.

A UDOH dashboard indicates 95.7 percent of Utah’s ICU beds are at full capacity.

More than half of Utah’s population — 1.642 million — have been fully vaccinated. There were 6,422 people vaccinated since Thursday and over 3.37 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

With 12,033 Utahns tested since Thursday over 3.33 million people have been tested and just over six million total tests have been administered since the outbreak.

Currently 80,640 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 174,439 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

With 106 new positive cases reported Friday the northern Utah case count has reached 26,394 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties and 24,830 are considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,173 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,574 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” has grown to 13.7 percent plus the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” increased to 10.1 percent.