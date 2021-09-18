Tenzi Knowles’ game winner in overtime gives Utah State a 2-1 victory at BYU

PROVO, Utah – Utah State freshman midfielder Tenzi Knowles cut the ball back just outside the 18-yard box and fired a shot into the back of the net in the 99th minute of the first overtime period to give the Aggies a 2-1 victory at No. 18 BYU on Saturday night at South Field.

USU (7-1-1) made the most of its counter-attack opportunities during the match as BYU (5-3-1) finished with 30 shots to the Aggies’ six. However, the match was all about quality over quantity as USU senior midfielder Ashley Cardozo opened the scoring in the 24th minute after a long cross from freshman defender Addi Coon cleared the Cougar backline. Cardozo collected the ball inside the 18 and found the back of the net, her team-leading fourth goal of the season.

Utah State took a 1-0 lead into the half, but BYU was able to equalize in the 57th minute when a shot found its way past Aggie keeper Diera Walton. Walton was a defensive force for Utah State the entire game, recording 11 saves, the most by the junior keeper since a 10-save effort against New Mexico in the spring.

With rain falling in Provo, the two teams played to a 1-1 deadlock at the end of regulation and went into the first overtime period. It marked the fourth overtime contest for the Aggies this season, with Utah State going unbeaten in each of the previous three contests. The streak continued when Knowles recorded her first collegiate goal and the game winner in the 99th minute with senior midfielder Kami Warner logging the assist.

The victory punctuated the Aggies’ non-conference slate as Utah State now turns its attention to Mountain West opponents, opening against Nevada at Chuck and Gloria Bell Field in Logan on Friday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m.

