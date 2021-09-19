Angela Dawn Lamb Newman passed away on Sunday September 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 17, 1972, in Logan, Utah, to Greg Lamb and Jean Andersen Lamb. Angie grew up in Plymouth, the oldest of three children, with a sister Mindi and brother Justin.

Angie graduated from Bear River High School already in love with the Newman kid. Shane and Angie were married on June 26, 1992. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan temple on June 24, 1995. They settled in Bothwell to raise their four kids, Rusty, Riley, Bryant, and Macy.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Angie served faithfully in several callings. She especially loved her calling of Young Woman President-twice.

Angie’s greatest accomplishment in her life was her family. She cheered at all the ballgames, dance competitions, and everything in between. While doing this Angie met many lifelong friends.

Angie taught her kids by example to work hard and play harder. As a family they loved to go camping, boating, hunting, and horseback riding.

Angie was blessed with two grandsons that she loved with her whole heart, James and Miles.

Angie is survived by her loving husband, Shane; her children, Rusty (Kassidy), Riley (Kaylee), Bryant and Macy (currently serving in the Michigan, Detroit mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints); two grandsons, James and Miles; mother, Jean Lamb Taylor; father, Greg (Vickie) Lamb; mother-in-law, Judy Newman; sister, Mindi (Clay) Stokes; brother, Justin (Chelsi) Lamb; grandpa Leon Anderson; and many extended family members and friends who love her.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lynn Petersen, Clea Lamb, Lois Lamb, and Erma Andersen; nephews, Kolton Lamb and Harley Newman; father-in-law, Roger Newman.

Funeral service will be held on Friday September 24, 2021, at 11:00am at the Bothwell LDS Chapel (10350 West 11600 North Bothwell, UT).

Viewings will be held on Thursday September 23, 2021, from 6-8pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton, UT) and on Friday September 24, 2021, from 9-10:30am at the Bothwell LDS Chapel.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.