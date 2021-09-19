Linda Welch Croft (UPDATED)

July 22, 1935 – August 27, 2021 (age 86)

Linda Welch Croft, 86, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, August 27, in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Linda was born July 22, 1935 in Cowley, Wyoming to Louis Belmont and Hazel Tebbs Welch. Linda lived in Cowley until she moved to Logan, Utah to attend Utah State University. This is where she met and later married Robert “Scott” Croft on August 9, 1957. Linda and Scott are the parents of three children – Jeff, Valerie, and Scott.

Linda knew no strangers and made friends wherever she went. She always had a kind word and compliment for everyone she interacted with and her home was open to all visitors. She loved to entertain and was always planning or attending a party or gathering of some sort. Linda was very artistic, enjoyed writing, music and singing, and was an exceptional seamstress. She collected antiques, with a particular penchant for walnut items. She delighted in decorating her home, gardening and creating floral arrangements, and fashioning articles such as hats, quilts, costumes, and formal gowns. Linda had an impeccable sense of style and was known to look fabulous at all times.

Linda seemed to have boundless energy and gave freely of her time to support her family and community, serving on many boards and volunteer organizations. She was proud to be a founding member of the Bear River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Utah State University Women’s Center honored her with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Women over 65 in recognition of excellence in leadership. Linda was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She gladly accepted many church callings throughout her life and enjoyed serving as a senior missionary in Tempe, Arizona.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Scott Croft; their son, Jeffrey Louis Croft; her sister, Joan Welch; brothers-in-law Don, Chuck, and Larry; sisters-in-law Arlene and Joan; and her parents. She is survived by her children, Valerie Compton (David); Scott Croft (Amy); four grandchildren, Tiffani, Joshua, Whitney (Cass), and Ben; her siblings, Alyce Jones, Jay Welch (Carol), Bobi Jo Leonhardt, Annette Lee, Richard Welch, Cynthia Tippetts (Wilford); brothers-in-law Nick Welch, John Croft, and Steve Croft; sister-in-law Barbara Fjeldsted (Russ); beloved nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. The family would like to thank her friends and neighbors in Providence, Utah for looking in on her over the last few years and the caregivers at the Wentworth at Coventry and Utah Home Health & Hospice for their tender care over the last month. In memory of Linda, the family asks that you spread words of kindness wherever you go.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25th, 2021 at the Logan City Cemetery (1000 N 1200 E, Logan, UT). A Celebration of Life for friends and family will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Logan Golf and Country Club (710 N 1500 E, Logan, UT). Graveside arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com