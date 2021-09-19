May 27, 1940 – September 17, 2021 (age 81)

M. Louise (Massey) Crane was called home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, September 17, 2021, and her earthy body was released from the suffering of the vicious, mind and memory-depraving villain that is Alzheimer’s.

Louise was welcomed into the home of Luther and Leola Massey on May 27, 1940, in Ronda, West Virginia as the 7th of 8 children. At the tender age of 16, she married the love of her life, M. Ray Crane on April 20, 1957, and 10 years later, on April 20, 1967, their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.

Louise was a loyal wife and a dedicated mother. She cherished her family and devoted her life to mastering the art of keeping a tidy home and preparing mouth-watering home-cooked meals. Louise was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and found joy in service to others.

Louise is survived by her husband, M. Ray Crane, and their 8 children; Gwen (Jay) Woodbeck, Barbara (Darwin) Burnett, Marsha (Kenny) Jones, Michelle Crane, Michael (Sarah) Crane, Anthony Crane, Carl (Desiree) Crane, and David Crane, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, 5 brothers, and 2 grandchildren; Steven Burnett and Joshua Jones.

Per Louise’s wishes, there will be a private family viewing Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 10 to 10:45 am at the Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston with an informal family graveside service following at 11 am in the Preston Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.