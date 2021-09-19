September 11, 1928 – September 18, 2021 (age 93)

Norma Mary Anderson Bodily, 93, the meanest teacher ever, passed away at her home of natural causes due to age on September 18, 2021, surrounded by family. Norma was born September 11, 1928, in Moroni, Utah, to John Henry Anderson and Ivy Andrea Christensen. She was the oldest of four children followed by Helen, John, and Ross Kay. Norma grew up in Moroni, Utah, and graduated from Moroni High School, attended Snow College, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Brigham Young University.

She returned to Moroni and taught second grade for a year and then moved to Preston, Idaho, to teach elementary school where she met her husband Vertis while she was walking along the sidewalk downtown. He stopped to talk to his friend with whom she taught school with. Norma married Vertis Matkin Bodily four months later on July 21, 1952, in the Manti Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She taught for a total of 32 years in elementary schools in Preston, Idaho; Hyde Park, Utah; Lewiston, Utah; and Richmond, Utah.

She thoroughly loved teaching and retired in 1990 when she said it was “just not fun to teach anymore.” Norma and Vertis raised six children on their dairy farm in Lewiston, Utah. She was the first woman to serve on the Lewiston City Council. Norma loved to travel, quilt, crochet, spend time with grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She led the music in her ward for several years until she could not see the notes of the music anymore. She always insisted that the organist keep the tempo up to speed!

Norma is survived by her children Janice (Loyd) Field of Lewiston, Utah; Marilyn Miller of Spanish Fork, Utah; Stanley A Bodily of Lewiston, Utah; Fizz Kim (Carla) Bodily of Lewiston, Utah; Scott (Zach) Bodily of Mesa, Arizona; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-seven and a half great-grandchildren, her sister Helen Anderson, and a sister-in-law Donna Anderson.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Vertis; a son, Boyd; a great-granddaughter, Tayzley; and two brothers, John and Ross Kay.

A viewing will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, from 6-8 pm at the Lewiston First Ward Chapel.

A viewing will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 10:30-11:30 am followed by the funeral services at noon in the Lewiston First Ward Chapel 1600 West Center Street, Lewiston, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the missionary or humanitarian efforts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as these were causes dear to her heart.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.