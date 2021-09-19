October 25, 1919 – September 16, 2021 (age 101)

Peggy Myus Wheeler Neal, 101, longtime Curlew Valley resident, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, having lived a century plus one year and eleven months of history, memories, and love.

Peggy was born on October 25, 1919 in Stone, Idaho, the eldest of six children of Nathan Andrew Wheeler and Sara Lily Allen. She was born and raised in the Curlew Valley in Stone. She married her childhood sweetheart, George Golden Neal, June 15, 1938, and sealed for time and eternity in the Logan Utah Temple. Mother and Dad worked together side by side to build their farm and ranch dream come true. George passed away October 9, 2007.

Peggy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she was active in the Curlew Ward Relief Society and was a Primary teacher for 30 years. She especially loved being with children. Mom was an exceptional cook and prepared food for anyone that Dad brought home. She loved making candy. Peggy was a friend to all; kind and loving to everyone. Her door was always open with a smile, a hug, and a kiss. Mom was a hard worker. In her later years, she loved going for rides in the truck, feeding hay, going to games, having her hair done, checking cows, and going to the sale barn.

Peggy is survived by 5 of her children: George Gale (Pauline) Neal of Stone, ID; Nathan Alden (Loraine) Neal of Malad, ID; Colleen Neal Hansen of Snowville, UT; Roy Wheeler (Erin) Neal of Stone, ID; and Vard Richard (Ginny) Neal of Stone, ID. 15 Grandchildren; 45 Great Grandchildren, and 6 great-great Grandchildren. Two brothers, Nathan Calvin (Melba) Wheeler of Brigham City, Utah; John LaNae Wheeler of Logan, Utah and one sister, Carma Wheeler Shaw of Boise, ID.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George, an infant daughter, Peggy LaDea, one brother, one sister, and one great grandson.

Per Mother’s request, a private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 12 Noon in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 W 300 N in Malad.

Burial will follow in the Snowville Cemetery in Snowville, Utah,

Peggy will be truly missed!! In Mom’s/Grandma’s words, “Oh Happy Day!!”

I LOVE and LOVE you ALL!!”

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.