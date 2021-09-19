June 23, 1941 – September 16, 2021 (age 80)

Roland James Nickle, age 80, born June 23, 1941, passed away September 16, 2021. He was born to Clement Riley and Lily Leah Nickle in the old Cottonwood Maternity Hospital in Murray, Utah. He attended schools in Sandy, Utah, graduating from Jordan High School in 1959. He served in the Army Reserves. He filled a mission for the LDS church in the Northern States. He married Christina Newton February 7, 1963 in the Manti Temple. They are the parents of Diana (Cary) Ripplinger, Mark (Stacie) Nickle, Michael Nickle, Jennifer (Ron) Decker.

Roland was gifted in the ability to use his hands to repair and build and increase the usage of machines and homes. He was employed at L.H. Strong in Salt Lake City in his younger adult years and at Utah State University in Logan for 23 years. After he retired, he served a full-time mission with his wife in the Florida Tallahassee mission. Upon their return, he went to work at Williamsburg Inn in Logan doing building maintenance, which he loved, and mourned his loss when he retired. He and his family moved to Richmond, Utah 42 years ago, a place that was “home” to them all.

He is survived by his wife and children, 21 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren with 2 on the way. He is survived by his siblings Clement Nickle, Richard Nickle, Barbara Handsek, and Jolynne Weaver.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Darlene Morrill and Carma Lund.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in the Richmond Stake Center, 135 W. Main, Richmond, Utah at 12:00 pm.

Viewings will be held Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. both at the church.

Burial will be at Richmond City Cemetery immediately following the services.

We are grateful to those who, throughout his life, have loved and served Roland. He has always been his family’s everything-extending great kindness to all of us, but especially to his wife, Chris.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com