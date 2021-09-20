2 injured in vehicle rollover near Garland

Vehicle rollover crash west of Garland, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 (Courtesy: Garland Fire Department)

GARLAND — A vehicle crash Sunday night sent two people to the hospital. The accident was reported at 6:10 p.m. along Interstate-15, west of Garland.

According to a press release, emergency crews received multiple 911 calls about the rollover accident on I-15 near mile marker 382. Several witnesses reported one of the occupants had been ejected and another was trapped in the vehicle unresponsive.

The car was travelling northbound when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

Paramedics and law enforcement were dispatched to the scene. A medical helicopter was also requested.

Crews extricated the one occupant and located the other. Both were transported to hospitals in serious and critical conditions.

Northbound traffic along I-15 was impacted for about an hour while crews worked on the injured and cleared the crash.

Crews from Tremonton Fire, Utah Highway Patrol, Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, Tremonton Police and Garland Police all assisted with the crash.

UHP troopers are investigating the cause of the accident.

will@cvradio.com