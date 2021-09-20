3,403 COVID cases from the weekend; 820 fewer than last weekend

FILE PHOTO: Empty blood tube with Positive Coronavirus label. Photo by Prasesh Shiwakoti (Lomash)

LOGAN – An average of 1,134 new COVID-19 cases a day were included in the Utah Health Department’s report of new coronavirus infections from the three-day weekend. It breaks down to 1,373 new cases Friday, 1,130 Saturday and 900 Sunday. The total of 3,393 — which is 820 fewer than last weekend — includes includes 218 cases from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There have been more than 494,378 positive cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 17 new deaths are part of the weekend report.

During the nearly 19 months of the pandemic 2,804 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus, including 131 deaths in northern Utah.

Statewide there are 577 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and that is 15 fewer than Friday. The 233 patients in intensive care breaks the previous record of 232 set Friday.

Total hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic is 21,475.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is more than 1.652 million which is 50.52 percent of the state’s population. There were 16,990 people vaccinated statewide since Friday and over 3.34 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

There were 24,866 Utahns tested since Friday which means almost 3.4 million people have been tested and nearly 6.1 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months.

The northern Utah case count total grew to 26,623 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. Currently there are 25,130 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district exactly 1,181 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,456 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” has grown to 13.8 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” slipped 9.2 percent.

Idaho’s most recent COVID update indicates 2,636 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 242,321 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,404 total positive cases in Franklin County, 542 in Bear Lake County and 428 in Oneida County.