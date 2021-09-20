Beverly Jenkins

April 22, 1947 – September 14, 2021 (age 74)



Beverly was born on April 22, 1947, in Roy, Utah to Herald T. Jenkins and Roxie J. Halford. She was raised on a farm in Portage, UT and was the older of two girls. She and her sister worked in the fields and cared for the animals. She enjoyed her family traditions of big bonfires and hotdog roasts on the farm.

Beverly graduated from Bear River High in Garland, Utah. In February 1974, she lost her parents to a tragic house fire. Beverly lived with relatives in South Jordan, Utah where she worked wrapping gifts at a department store. For the next 6 years, she worked at Crown Cabinets in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Beverly moved to Logan, Utah where she was able to purchase a home. She was employed at Wurlitzer Piano Factory until their closing and then TTM Technologies until retirement. She enjoyed traveling. One of her favorite experiences was when she traveled to Bolivia and Peru with her sister Juanita and Brother-in-law Ray.

Beverly is a lifetime and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed reading the Book of Mormon and other church publications. She also enjoyed collecting stuffed bears and Boyce bears.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister Juanita McAllister (Ray) and many extended family members.

The family would like to thank the Hillcrest Ward for their loving care over the years. We also thank Legacy House for the people, activities and care during the time she enjoyed there.

Funeral services will be held Friday September 24, 2021, with a viewing at 10:00am and a funeral service at 11:00am at the Hillcrest chapel on 875 N 1500 E Logan, Utah.

Service will be live streamed and may be viewed via online at: https://zoom.us/j/98511825499

Family requests that masks be worn for the viewing and funeral service. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the LDS Humanitarian Fund.

Following the service, the family will meet in Portage for the interment.