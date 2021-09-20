Judge refuses bail for Nibley man charged with raping Logan teen

LOGAN — A judge has refused bail for a 19-year-old Nibley man suspected of raping a teenage girl earlier this month. Geovanni R. Molina has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested Sept. 5.

Molina participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with rape of a child and two counts of sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony; and sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

Molina was arrested after Logan City police officers were called to a residence on report of a burglary, with an adult male fleeing the scene. A child in the home reported the man had been invited over and had raped her.

Molina was later found by officers. He claimed the sex was consensual. He told police the alleged victim had told him that she was 13 or 14-years-old, and had allegedly invited him to her house and let him in the residence.

During Monday’s hearing, defense attorney Daniel Black said he recognized the serious nature of the charges. He expressed hope though that with some restrictions, his client could be granted bail.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Clark Harms again asked the court to keep Molina in jail without bail. He explained how two of the charges filed against the defendant caried a mandatory prison sentence if proven true. He also claimed, Molina was a flight risk.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said the charges against Molina were very concerning. She explained that she didn’t feel comfortable allowing the suspect out of jail on bail.

Molina was ordered to appear again in court Oct. 18. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

