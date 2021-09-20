Michelle Richman

Written by Obituaries
September 20, 2021

February 29, 1980 – September 17, 2021 (age 41)

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 am.

Viewings will be held on Friday, September 24 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 am.

All services will be held at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East Logan, UT.

Interment at Logan City Cemetery.

Those who would like to live stream the funeral may use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89407515293?pwd=ZXFlQ1F6..

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.

