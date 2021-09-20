August 1, 1963 – September 15, 2021 (age 58)

Norman Scott Byington, 58, of Logan, died September 15, 2021 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute after a short battle with cancer.

Scott was born in Logan, Utah on August 1, 1963 to Norman Clain and Linda Mendelkow Byington.

Scott graduated from Logan High School. He married Debbie Anderson in December 1988. To this union they had 3 children, Brock (Tia) Byington, Kaylie (Nate) Gonzales and Travis Byington.

Scott led a plain and simple life, but that is the way he liked it. He loved spending time with his family, he enjoyed being a dad but most of all being a Grandpa to Nova. Nova was the love of his life; his face would light up when she came to play with Grandpa. Scott enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing with family and friends.

He had an amazing talent for woodworking which led him into building cabinets for Logan Coach, where he took great pride in his work.

He is survived by his wife, kids, granddaughter, stepson, Paul Wiley, parents, his Grandma Byington, sisters Sandra (David) Kurek of Wellsville, Sharon (Rob) of Kurek Farr West, Susan (Paul) Stanley of Taylorsville, brother Sheldon Byington of Wellsville and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Grandpa Byington, Grandma and Grandpa Mendelkow, Aunts, and Uncles.

We would like to express our appreciation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute for their incredible care they gave Scott, and our family at this difficult time.

We would like to express our appreciation to family and friends for their generous support.

There will be a viewing on Monday September 27, 2021, at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan from 10:30- 11:30 A.M.

Graveside services will follow at noon at the Providence City Cemetery.

Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com