Region 11 teams are tops in latest football, volleyball and girls soccer RPI rankings

MILLVILLE – Once again the Ridgeline Riverhawks claim the top spot in the latest RPI football rankings released by the Utah High School Activities Association after their 35-10 win over Sky View on Friday. Ridgeline also claims the top spot in the latest 4A volleyball rankings while Mountain Crest is #1 in girls soccer. Region 11 is top heavy in each of the three current rankings for football, volleyball and girls soccer.
REGION 11 FOOTBALL RPI
1 – Ridgeline Riverhawks (6-0, 2-0)
3 – Green Canyon Wolves (5-1, 1-1)
4 – Logan Grizzlies (5-1, 2-0)
9 – Sky View Bobcats (3-3, 1-1)
12 – Mountain Crest Mustangs (1-5, 0-2)
13 – Bear River Bears (0-6, 0-2)
REGION 11 VOLLEBYALL RPI
1 – Ridgeline Riverhawks (14-5)
2 – Mountain Crest Mustangs (13-7)
4 – Green Canyon Wolves (8-6)
8 – Sky View Bobcats (7-7)
11 – Bear River Bears (2-12)
13 – Logan Grizzlies (1-18)
REGION 11 GIRLS SOCCER RPI
1 – Mountain Crest Mustangs (10-1-0)
3 – Ridgeline Riverhawks (6-4-0)
4 – Green Canyon Wolves (4-6-0)
6 – Sky View Bobcats (6-6-0)
7 – Logan Grizzlies (4-7-0)
10 – Bear River Bears (3-8-0)
REGION 11 SCHEDULE
Tuesday
Green Canyon vs Bear River volleyball at 6 p.m.
Logan vs Mountain Crest volleyball at 6 p.m.
Ridgeline vs Mountain Crest volleyball at 6 p.m.
Green Canyon vs Bear River girls soccer at 7 p.m.
Logan vs Sky View girls soccer at 7 p.m.
Ridgeline vs Mountain Crest girls soccer at 7 p.m.
Thursday
Mountain Crest vs Ridgeline volleyball at 6 p.m.
Bear River vs Logan volleyball at 6 p.m.
Sky View vs Green Canyon volleyball at 6 p.m.
Ridgeline vs Green Canyon girls soccer at 7 p.m.
Friday
Logan vs Sky View football at 7 p.m.
Ridgeline vs Mountain Crest football at 7 p.m.
Green Canyon vs Bear River football at 7 p.m.