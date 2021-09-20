Region 11 teams are tops in latest football, volleyball and girls soccer RPI rankings

MILLVILLE – Once again the Ridgeline Riverhawks claim the top spot in the latest RPI football rankings released by the Utah High School Activities Association after their 35-10 win over Sky View on Friday. Ridgeline also claims the top spot in the latest 4A volleyball rankings while Mountain Crest is #1 in girls soccer. Region 11 is top heavy in each of the three current rankings for football, volleyball and girls soccer.

REGION 11 FOOTBALL RPI

1 – Ridgeline Riverhawks (6-0, 2-0)

3 – Green Canyon Wolves (5-1, 1-1)

4 – Logan Grizzlies (5-1, 2-0)

9 – Sky View Bobcats (3-3, 1-1)

12 – Mountain Crest Mustangs (1-5, 0-2)

13 – Bear River Bears (0-6, 0-2)

REGION 11 VOLLEBYALL RPI

1 – Ridgeline Riverhawks (14-5)

2 – Mountain Crest Mustangs (13-7)

4 – Green Canyon Wolves (8-6)

8 – Sky View Bobcats (7-7)

11 – Bear River Bears (2-12)

13 – Logan Grizzlies (1-18)

REGION 11 GIRLS SOCCER RPI

1 – Mountain Crest Mustangs (10-1-0)

3 – Ridgeline Riverhawks (6-4-0)

4 – Green Canyon Wolves (4-6-0)

6 – Sky View Bobcats (6-6-0)

7 – Logan Grizzlies (4-7-0)

10 – Bear River Bears (3-8-0)

REGION 11 SCHEDULE

Tuesday

Green Canyon vs Bear River volleyball at 6 p.m.

Logan vs Mountain Crest volleyball at 6 p.m.

Ridgeline vs Mountain Crest volleyball at 6 p.m.

Green Canyon vs Bear River girls soccer at 7 p.m.

Logan vs Sky View girls soccer at 7 p.m.

Ridgeline vs Mountain Crest girls soccer at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Mountain Crest vs Ridgeline volleyball at 6 p.m.

Bear River vs Logan volleyball at 6 p.m.

Sky View vs Green Canyon volleyball at 6 p.m.

Ridgeline vs Green Canyon girls soccer at 7 p.m.

Friday

Logan vs Sky View football at 7 p.m.

Ridgeline vs Mountain Crest football at 7 p.m.

Green Canyon vs Bear River football at 7 p.m.