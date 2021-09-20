Utah State football receiving votes in Coaches Poll

LOGAN, Utah – Following its 49-45 Mountain West win at Air Force this past weekend, Utah State football is receiving votes in the Coaches poll as it garnered two votes to rank tied for 48th in the nation along with Tennessee. It is the first time USU has received votes in either poll since September, 2019.

Utah State, which is currently 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in Mountain West play, hosts Boise State (1-2, 0-0 MW) on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m., in a game that will be nationally televised on CBS. In fact, it will be the first time in school history that USU has had a home game televised on CBS.

Utah State is 3-0 to start a season for the first time in 43 years when the 1978 team won its first five games. Overall, it is just the 19th time in school history that USU has started a season 3-0.

Utah State has rallied from double-digit deficits to win each of its first three games, marking the first time in school history that has happened. In fact, USU has overcome a double-digit fourth quarter deficit in each of its two road wins this season.

Utah State is 38-26 (.594) all-time in the Mountain West, including a 21-11 (.656) home record, and has won 49 of its last 74 (.662) league games dating back to 2011. In fact, USU is 17-9 (.654) in its last 26 MW games and 22-13 (.629) in its last 35 games against all opponents.

Utah State has also won 11 straight games during the month of September, including seven-straight at home, and is 12-1 in its last 13 games during the month.

During its last two games, Utah State is averaging 48.5 points and 624.5 yards of total offense (426 passing, 198.5 rushing) as it is averaging 82 plays and 7.62 yards per play. Furthermore, USU is 18-of-37 (.486) on third down and 6-of-9 (667) on fourth down in its last two games.

Overall, Utah State ranks among the top 50 teams in the nation in 19 different statistical categories, including being one of 34 teams yet to lose a game. USU also ranks third in the nation in total offense (563.3 ypg), eighth in the nation in passing offense (357.0 ypg), 15th in sacks allowed (1.0 pg), 22nd in scoring offense (41.0 ppg) and 30th in rushing offense (206.3 ypg). Individually, senior WR Deven Thompkins leads the nation in receiving yards (151.3 ypg), is fifth in the nation in receptions (8.3 pg), eighth in the nation in all-purpose yards (158.7 ypg) and 16th in the nation in receiving touchdowns with three (1.0 pg). Additionally, graduate senior ILB Justin Rice is second in the nation with three interceptions (1.0 pg) and 14th in the nation in tackles (10.0 pg).

Offensively, Utah State is led by graduate junior QB Logan Bonner, who is 59-of-91 (.648) passing for 786 yards (262.0 ypg) with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Graduate junior RB Calvin Tyler Jr. has rushed for 288 yards on 47 carries (6.1 ypc/96.0 ypg) with four touchdowns. And, Thompkins has caught 25 passes for 454 yards (18.2 ypr/151.3 ypg) and three touchdowns. Defensively, Rice has 30 tackles, which includes 4.0 tackles for loss, to go along with three interceptions and one forced fumble. As a team, USU is averaging 41.0 points and 563.3 yards of total offense (206.3 rushing, 357.0 passing), and allowing 30.1 points and 472.7 yards of total offense (217.0 rushing, 255.7 passing).

