Box Elder County man is 132nd COVID death in Northern Utah

Another Northern Utah resident was included among the 23 new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH). A Box Elder County man, between 65-84 years of age, is the 132nd death in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

During the nearly 19 months of the pandemic 2,829 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus.

More than 1,300 new positive cases were part of the UDOH report and 22 percent of them were school-age children. Also, 172 positive cases were reported from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There have been nearly a half million positive cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide there are 580 people hospitalized with COVID-19, three more than Monday. The 230 patients in intensive care is short of the 233 reported Monday, which is the most since the outbreak began.

Total hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic is 21,551.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is 1,659,378 which is over 50 percent of the state’s population. There were 9,764 people vaccinated statewide since Monday and almost 3.4 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic. More than 81,000 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties are fully vaccinated.

There were 7,925 Utahns tested since Monday which means almost 3.4 million people have been tested and nearly 6.1 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months.

The northern Utah total case count grew to 26,795 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties. Currently there are 25,133 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district exactly 1,189 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,464 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is still 13.8 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” increased to 10 percent.

Idaho’s Tuesday COVID update indicates 2,649 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 243,565 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,416 total positive cases in Franklin County, 547 in Bear Lake County and 433 in Oneida County.