G. Kent & Sharon Rasmussen

May 22, 1941 – September 17, 2021

Gordon Kent Rasmussen and Sharon Louise Scarbourough passed peacefully from this life on Friday, September 17, and Monday, September 20 just a few days after their 58th wedding anniversary. Kent was a beloved father, grandpa, brother, and friend, with a great sense of humor and a profound love for his Heavenly Father and family. He was born May 22, 1941, to Gordon Albert Rasmussen and Rita Irene Dudley in Lethbridge Alberta Canada. His family moved to the United States when he was 16 yrs old. Kent worked for the Southern Pacific/Union Pacific Railroad Company for over forty years and served faithfully in many callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Sharon, born March 1, 1946, in Compton California to Mitchell James Scarborough and Belle Born, grew up in Anaheim California. She attended Magnolia High School where she graduated in 1963. The two were married on September 10, 1963, living in Garden Grove then moving to Anaheim where they lived until their retirement. Sharon volunteered in the administrative office of King of Kings elementary school where their daughters attended and worked at Loara High School in the attendance office for twenty years. The couple retired to Logan Utah in 2004 to be with their family. They are survived by their two daughters Shellie Giddings and Joanna Atwood, eight grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for both Kent & Sharon will be Saturday, September 25th at 1:00 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary (34 E Center in Logan).

A viewing will held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home.

