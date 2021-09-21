Help for those out of the workforce for awhile but want to return

lathem.com

STATE OF UTAH — A program created in Utah is being overseen and promoted by Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson.

She appeared on KVNU’s For the People program a few months ago to talk about the Returnship program, a back-to-work program that assists individuals who have been out of the workforce for a specific reason but would like to now return.

On Tuesday’s program, deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, Ben Hart, said this program is not offered in every state.

“Not only does this not happen in every state, but Utah is the first. The program now has an official title – Return Utah, and it’s set up with various state agencies with the purpose of really helping those who have been out of the labor force find a good re-entry point. So you’re not just working an entry level, whatever the job may be, but you can really put your skills to good use,” Hart explained.

He said even though the state is taking the lead role, he hopes a lot of businesses are interested and want to follow that example.

“But ultimately we’ve got a workforce shortage, we’ve got so many people who are looking to reenter the workforce, why not couple those two things together and help both our businesses and those looking to get back into the workforce.”

Hart said the program offers great re-training or help for people to develop a new skill. Also those who need to just brush-up on their skills. Anyone interested can visit InUtah.org.